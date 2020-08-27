WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - An undercover child exploitation investigation led to the arrest of a Mississippi man.
According to WCSO, 33-year-old Gabriel Luna Jr. of Tylertown, initiated contact with who he believed to be a juvenile in a children’s chat room. They say Luna, who initially lied about his age to try and develop a relationship with the undercover officer, stated he was 14 years old.
Luna was arrested by the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. Charges include soliciting a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, sending harmful material to a minor and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit would like to thank our partners at Walthall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation and remind parents to continue to monitor their children’s activity online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.