DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- A man who drowned Saturday while snorkeling near Destin’s west jetties has been identified as 29-year-old Michael Cole of Byrum, Miss., according to authorities in Florida.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says witnesses noticed Cole struggling in the water around 3 p.m. but were unable to get to him before he went under. CPR was initiated and he was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
