Mississippi has reported the state's first death connected to COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health said a man in his 60s from Hancock County died at a hospital in Louisiana. The department said the man had "chronic underlying conditions."
“I am extremely saddened to report this death. My heart goes out to this gentleman’s wife and family. While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “Many people will survive this virus with mild to severe symptoms, but we remain very concerned for those over 65 and immunocompromised populations – those most at risk to infection from this virus.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Mississippi has reported 50 positive coronavirus cases.
