Mississippi will soon have its annual sales tax holiday but this year there's more to celebrate.
News outlets report school supplies are officially on the tax exemption list for the holiday, which is on July 26 and 27. All clothing, footwear and school supplies under $100 can be purchased minus the 7% state sales tax.
Sen. Chuck Younger co-authored the bill that passed last year and said it's long overdue.
Younger says if there's a tax-exempt holiday for firearms, then there should be one to help parents and teachers with school supplies.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue website has a description of items that are eligible for the two-day tax break.
