PASCAGOULA, MS (WALA)- Some of our nation's soldiers are home after being deployed for a year in the Middle East. Nearly 200 Mississippi National Guardsmen in the in the 859th Vertical Engineer Company enjoyed an emotional reunion with loved ones in Pascagoula.
There were plenty of tears and hugs to go around. People were encouraged to line the streets in support of the men and women in uniform who are safe from a tense situation and back in their loved ones arms.
Sheredia Marshall who had two family members returning said "I'm just so happy. I'm so happy He brought them back home safe. Thank you Jesus and I got my hug."
Sergeant Keenan Woods and his wife, Tiffany, shared a long embrace that ended with a kiss.
Sgt. Woods said, "I tried to tell myself it will be over soon and just seeing my wife now made it all the better and so much more real."
Many of these men and women left children behind. Children that aren't as little as they were a year ago.
One soldier said, "I'm going to try and get to know him (my son) again. Reconnect that relationship and hopefully we will catch up and do a lot of fishing here on the coast. I like to fish."
