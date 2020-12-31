JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- Mississippi State Troopers responded to a fatal wreck in Jackson County at 8:32 am Thursday.
Troopers say the crash claimed the life of a Jackson County resident. The victim's name has not been released.
Investigators say a head-on collision occurred between two passenger pickup trucks on Mississippi Highway 613 near Beechnut Road. One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck, and the other driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
