Emergency and utility officials from our area are mobilizing to help with Hurricane Dorian relief in Florida.
One of the groups is from Mobile Fire-Rescue.
It's best known as Alabama Task Force-1.
The group mobilized in 2017 for Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
It's an Urban Search & Rescue team made up of an elite group of firefighters who are highly trained in rope rescue and repelling techniques.
They team is trained in water rescue and building collapse rescue and are traveling to a staging area near Jacksonville, Florida.
Emergency officials from around the country are getting ready to help if Dorian hits the U.S. mainland.
Florida's governor talked about what one of the state's big utilities, Florida Power and Light, is doing.
Ron DeSantis said, "They have assembled approximately 17,000 personnel that are pre-staged and ready to respond and, as soon as the first bands of severe weather hits, they will come in after that to restore power around the clock, because they understand how important that it is."
Crews from utility companies in our area are helping out as well.
22 employees from Riviera Utilities are going to Fort Pierce, Florida, in the southern part of the state, to help with Dorian recovery.
Gulf Power crews are also on their way to help assist in south and central Florida.
