Leaders with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce have conducted a survey of its member businesses to try to learn their biggest needs as they get ready to get back to work from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber President Bill Sisson said federal money was one issue.
Sisson said, "One of the biggest responses, well over 50 percent, were saying they needed that additional Paycheck Protection Program funding, so that they keep people working."
Sisson said expansion of the program is going to be incredibly important.
Another big need: Sisson said business owners wanted to get personal protection equipment, P-P-E's, to get back to work.
They also talked about the need to be able to take temperatures of workers.
