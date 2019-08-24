MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 20,000 AT&T workers across the Southeast walked off the job Saturday, many of them in Mobile and Baldwin County.
Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represent many of AT&T's employees, say the strike is in response to unfair labor practices during negotiations for a new contract.
Hundreds across Lower Alabama, most of which are technicians, picketed Saturday in front of AT&T facilities.
“We’ve run into issues where AT&T has actually sent representatives who are either unwilling or unable to make decisions and that’s all we’re asking for," CWA Local 3907 President, Ra-Amon Ta-Neter said. "To send people that are there to bargain so we’re able to get a fair contract.”
The strike, according to the CWA, includes employees in nine states.
AT&T sent FOX10 News a statement in response to the strike reading:
“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to listen to their concerns and work with them on negotiating a new, improved contract for our employees. We’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.
“We have offered the union terms that are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations; the company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees. The Southeast contract covers fewer than 8 percent of our employees.
“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
Te-Neter, who picketed with dozens of others outside a technician facility in Mobile, says he and his fellow employees want to get back to work, but under fair circumstances.
“For us, when it comes to AT&T's customers, we take it personal, we are the individuals the customer sees and we want to make sure they are taken care of," Te-Neter said. We’re not doing anything out here to try and impede that.”
There is no sign when the negotiation stalemate will end, but FOX10 will continue to follow the latest developments.
