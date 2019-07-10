Emergency management leaders in Mobile and Baldwin County got prepared this morning for the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.
State EMA leaders held a webinar Wednesday morning talking with weather officials to update local leaders about the weather system.
Baldwin emergency management officials said the big concern for that area is rip currents.
Jenni Guerry with Baldwin EMA said, "That is what really makes it most dangerous is that, when the weather is bad, we anticipate the rip currents to be bad, to be dangerous as well as some of the high surf. But those dangerous conditions will continue to exist even after the rain passes, so we anticipate the high rip current risk to begin on Thursday but to extend all the way through the weekend."
Baldwin EMA leaders say there could also be coastal flooding in low lying areas, like parts of Fort Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.