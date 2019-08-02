Another tenant of the Mobile Civic Center is wondering where it will go once the area is re-developed.
Mobile Ballet calls the Civic Center Theater home for now.
Ballet leaders say this year's schedule is set, but they're anxious to talk with The Cordish Companies, which will be re-purposing the property.
Ballet Artistic Director said Katia Garza said, "If the city is going to be growing and businesses are going to keep growing, the city needs to have a performing arts center, because the art community here is big."
Board Member Robert Adams said, "When companies come in, also, Airbus, that's one of the questions they ask. Other companies are looking at Mobile to build and grow. First question: What do you have as far as the arts?"
The Stimpson Administration says it's working to bring The Cordish Companies leadership here to talk more about its plans for the Civic Center site.
