More concerns about the future of the Mobile Civic Center.
This time from another one of its tenants.
A board member of the Mobile Ballet spoke out to the Mobile City Council Tuesday.
The group uses the Mobile Civic Center Theater as a home for performances.
The ballet says its schedule is set for this year, but group officials want to talk with city officials about its home in the future.
Board Representative Becky Tate says there is no other venue in the city or county which can accommodate the stage sets, or has adequate backstage areas and dressing rooms for their large number of cast members.
Tate said, "Mobile Ballet would love to be a part of the discussions moving forward for whatever plans the city has for the redevelopment of a new theater, or renovations of our existing theater. We simply need to ensure that an adequate venue for all of the performing arts in Mobile will be in consideration in the redevelopment plans."
The Cordish Companies is the group that will develop the civic center site.
The Stimpson Administration says it has been working on getting Cordish leadership here to talk about their plans for the site.
An administration spokesperson says he hopes a representative from Cordish will come to Mobile in the next few weeks to meet with concerned groups like the ballet, and Mardi Gras organizations, about what they'd like to see in a future development.
