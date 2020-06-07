MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A typical trouble spot during storms, the Causeway flooded out Saturday thanks to Cristobal’s storm surge.
Most of the highway was reduced to just a sliver of a turning lane while some parts were submerged.
The rising water was forgiving to traffic going west just barely touching the right lane.
An abandoned car fell victim to the rising water sitting half way under, showing just how much of the Mobile Bay was forced onto the highway, making a giant pool of restaurant parking lots.
Some drivers still managed to make it past the flashing lights, cones and warning signs telling them the road was closed as ALDOT crews cleaned up the mess by scooping scrubbing slippery seaweed and other debris off of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.