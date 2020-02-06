Mobile Bay National Estuary Program hosts public forum on watershed management plan

For those of you who live, work, or play in Little Lagoon or Perdido Pass, your help is needed Thursday night as the cities of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program team up to protect our coastlines.
The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program is putting to use Restore Act funds to improve the expansive Gulf Frontal Watershed.
This watershed includes areas from Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores, to Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, reaching all the way to Escambia County.
Its called the Perdido Pass and Little Lagoon Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, and what is discussed at Thursday’s meeting will help organizers prioritize funding to conserve our coastline, and improve water and habitat quality.
Geosyntec Consultant Tracy Holiday says they are looking to hear from those directly affected by the watersheds as they go forward with the planning phase of the project.
“They impact the environment, the shorelines, the sea life, the fishing, all kinds of things, and that’s what we want the public to do, is give us input on what they’ve seen and what impacts them,” said Tracy Holiday, a Geosyntec Consultant.
The meeting will be Thursday, February 6 at 6 pm at the Gulf State Park Learning Campus.
