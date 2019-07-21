A waterspout in Mobile Bay was caught on camera Sunday morning.
Brandon McClung shot video of it while he was man fishing on the beach near Fort Morgan. The video shows the waterspout spinning in the bay not far from a ship.
On the other side of the bay, Austin Greer took pictures of the waterspout from a pier on Dauphin Island.
No damage was reported.
