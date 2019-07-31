We have the test results from Mobile Baykeeper.
The group was taking water samples from Mobile Bay after video of what looked like raw sewage popped up on the Internet.
Mobile Baykeeper says that while the levels are elevated, they are not high enough to indicate evidence of a sewage spill.
The group says the tests were performed nearly 30 hours after the video was posted, so it wasn't able to collect any of the substance seen in that video.
Environmentalists from the organization say that, even if it was a dying algae bloom, there's still cause for concern because that can be harmful to people's health as well.
