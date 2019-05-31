A bounty hunter who lives in Mobile and his partner are recovering after they were both shot while serving a warrant in Moss Point, Miss.
Investigators said 44-year-old Charles Foster and 52-year-old Sandra Rosson are now in stable condition. According to family members, they are both up and talking.
Moss Point Police released this statement about the incident on Friday (5/31/2019):
Moss Point Police are actively investigating a shooting which occurred late Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019, on Frederick Street near Colleen Street. At approximately 11:00PM, Moss Point Police received calls of shots fired. Two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds were transported to Singing River Hospital in critical condition. The two victims, working for a bond recovery company, were shot while parked at Olivet Baptist Church. Suspect(s) exited a blue in color, older model, 4 -door sedan with chrome rims, and began firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle and then fled the area before officers arrived. Moss Point Police canvased the area locating witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.
Sabrina Pendergrass, the daughter of one of the victims, said the past few days have been pretty tough for her traveling from Mobile to Jackson, Mississippi and back. However, she doesn't mind the drive, she's just thankful her mom is alive.
"I'm just glad that she's alive now because I don't know what I would've done if I would have lost her. I don't know what my little brothers would have done neither...she's the last thing we have left," Pendergrass said.
Pendergrass said Foster was hit eight times in the leg and feet. She said her mother, Rosson got hit in the side and the back of her head. She also said her mother had a brain bleed and a blood clot in a vein in her head.
The car the couple drives on missions is an old police car. Pendergrass said the bars that are still up in the back of it, saved her mother's life.
"When the bullet came through the back windshield the glass kind of slowed it down and whenever it hit the bars it kind of shattered on the back of her head then going straight through her head because that would have killed her," Pendergrass explained.
Pendergrass said she's thankful for live and wants justice for her mom and Foster.
"She came to, she's coherent, she keeps saying she wants to go home and that her head is killing her and I keep saying mother you just need to lay down and heal," Pendergrass added.
Pendergrass said her two younger brothers still live with her mother and she's concerned about taking care of them. In addition, she may need help with traveling back and forth to Jackson while her mother recovers.
If you'd like to donate, there is a Facebook fundraiser set up. Click here to find it.
Police are still looking for a suspect in this shooting. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Kevin Johnson or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
