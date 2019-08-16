The new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project has cleared a significant hurdle.
The Federal Highway Administration signed the final environmental impact statement for the project.
This represents the project has received environmental clearance.
This also means ALDOT officials can move forward with the next phase of the project, issuing "requests for proposals" from the three teams of private compnaies competing to build the project.
In a statement issued Friday, the project director says even though this hurdle has been cleared, ALDOT remains committed to pursuing additional funding to buy down the toll.
