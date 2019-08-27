Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says his administration wants to provide the best police and fire protection for the people of Mobile.
He says his proposed new budget for 2020 includes big increases for those services.
So, how will the money be spent?
It's an increase of more than $18.5 million.
The mayor credits increased sales tax revenue, in part, with having more money to provide services.
The Stimpson administration says a lot of the extra money will cover the 2.5% cost of living raise given to city employees about three months ago.
This will be the first full year of that raise.
But nearly half of the overall budget increase will go to public safety.
Mayor Stimpson said, "There's more mobile equipment associated with police and fire than any other departments. I mean, there's fire trucks, there's police cars, there's supervisor cars."
The budget proposal calls for the Mobile Police Department to get almost $6 million more than this year.
When asked if there any hopes for additional police officers to be hired with that money, Stimpson said, "Yes, that's built into the budget. There are definitely police officers. I don't recall the number that we have in this current class, but there will be another class right on the heels of this. "
The mayor hopes the two and a half percent raise will encourage more prospective police officers, firefighters, and other employees to sign on with the City of Mobile.
Stimpson said, "We always have to be assessing what's going on in the vibrant communities around us. Otherwise, if you fall behind, your police or fire will go somewhere else."
One speaker before the Mobile City Council Tuesday had another item he hoped would be addressed in the budget: more help for retired city employees.
Rev. James Murphy said, "You can find it in your budget to give the retiree a raise. I'm sure you can. I'm positive that you can, and I know that you will think about us."
You will have a chance to offer your thoughts on the budget next week.
A public hearing will be held during next Tuesday's regular council meeting.
Ultimately, it will be up to the city council to approve the budget.
Here is a link to the proposed budget from the City of Mobile: https://www.cityofmobile.org/uploads/file_library/2020-proposed-budget-final-082019.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.