We’re seeing more and more examples of folks stepping up and helping others during these unsure times. One Mobile business is doing its part and hopes others who are able will do the same.
Grayson Air Conditioning is considered essential and business is good. Owner, Richard Ridge says he felt compelled to help those less fortunate, who are struggling. One way to do that is to pay his employees to eat.
“A lot of our customers are these local restaurants and you just see how bad they are suffering. I mean, they cut their crew down to just a skeleton crew and they’re just trying to make ends meet with just a few curbside customers and every time I go there for lunch, it’s just heartbreaking,” Ridge said.
Ridge is giving each of his 15 employees a voucher for lunch every day so they can support a local restaurant. He said it isn’t cheap, but right now his business is good, and it seems like the right thing to do. In a video posted on Grayson’s Facebook page, Ridge sent out a challenge to other businesses to do the same.
“I’m going to challenge these other businesses who are essential businesses…the ones that are working to do something similar because right now is such a time of need. If the community comes together, we can really make a difference and really help,” Ridge said in the video.
Since the post and challenge went up online, the video has been shared more than 120 times and has received a great reception, even giving restaurants an outlet to reach more of the community.
“It’s been great because the local restaurants have been tagged by their customers. They’re even posting their menus on our Facebook post,” said Ridge.
Grayson is prepared to continue doing this for at least the next couple months if necessary.
Other communities are making similar efforts to help restaurants in need. In Baldwin County, Foley Main Street is still pushing the “No Bucket Lunch Challenge” it started at the beginning of the shutdown. Participating restaurants and those still offering takeout and delivery service are updated regularly and can be found online at foleymainstreet.com.
