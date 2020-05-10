MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- From disinfecting top to bottom to making sure they have extra supplies they need, Mobile business owners have worked hard all weekend and are now more than ready to tackle their new challenge when they start up this week.
“We worked all weekend. We cleaned everything. We sanitized, getting ready for Monday,” said Mohannad Sahyouni, owner of Jerusalem Cafe*
They’re taking ownership in their responsibility to keep their customers safe.
“I did take extensive measures to.. I went and got tested to make sure. I didn't have a fever or anything, but I wanted to reassure my guests that I am not contagious, I haven't been anywhere,” said Colleen Roberts, owner of Salon D’Artistes.
Inside Colleen Roberts’ salon green tape will help guests keep a good distance when she opens for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
No one will be allowed to sit in their waiting area and clients will be asked to bring their own mask to wear.
She and her three employees will also wear masks.
Roberts expects business to be cut in half since they’re taking more time to sanitize before the next person takes a seat in their chair.
Mohannad Sahyouni is also looking forward to welcoming his customers back for a bite inside his restaurant, Jerusalem Cafe, on Monday.
Red cones will guide employees seating customers in their dining room to make sure they’re six feet apart, along with seating some outside to maintain 50% capacity.
Sahyouni says they’ll sanitize after each guest and make sure condiments aren’t left on the tables.
“All of my employees will be wearing masks at all times, just to make the customers feel safe and us be safe too.”
Both business owners hope customers are just as conscious about coming out to see them again by asking that they stay home if they don’t feel well.
Just like they have been for the last few weeks, both Roberts and Sahyouni say they’ll be taking it day by day.
Sahyouni says it may take time for customers to feel comfortable dining in again.
