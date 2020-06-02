MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As protests across the nation continue, some businesses are adjusting their hours and closing down early.
After a night of unrest in the Port City Sunday night, things were much calmer Monday night, but some businesses like the Walmart Supercenter's on Rangeline rd. And the Beltline, not taking any chances.
One man said, “We just went through the coronavirus pandemic and now we have a riot pandemic.”
Guy McElroy, a Mobile resident of 54 years said, “Everybody has a right to protest and stuff. That’s our constitutional right, freedom of assembly and stuff.”
Both men FOX10 News spoke to, did not think it was necessary.
“I said why are y’all closing at 6:00pm and they said we’re not supposed to talk about it, but it’s because of the rioting,” said one man.
McElroy said, “Why? Why they closing? If the police are out here, everybody’s going about there business. They could stay open. I don’t get it”
“If I would have been ten minutes later i would not have gotten what I needed to cook shrimp tonight,” one man added.
Across the bay, no protests so far.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said, “We haven’t had any and everything has been very productive as far as conversations we’ve had.”
Sheriff Mack telling FOX10 News, a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Wednesday at the Baldwin County courthouse in Bay Minette, is now cancelled.
“The courthouse is located on just one city block in downtown Bay Minette so even a small group of people could cause congestion problems so that’s why we were going to have this meeting and see how we could plan and work it out best.”
Sheriff Mack said instead of a protest, there will be a community event in the coming weeks to talk about reconciliation between police and the black community.
“Chief Tolbert and I met with one of the organizers this morning and as we were talking with her about what the objective was and what they wanted to do, it became apparent that this is more about wanting to have a conversation about reconciliation and moving forward than it was a protest," Sheriff Mack said.
