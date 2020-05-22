Some new figures out Friday show the impact COVID-19 has had on business here in Mobile.
The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce has been conducting business surveys.
A survey was conducted from May 14th to 20th of chamber members and nine partner organizations, and there were more than 500 responses.
One of the questions was: is your business being impacted by COVID-19?
In that survey, more than 90 percent of the businesses said "yes," but that was slightly down from just over 94 percent in a survey conducted two months earlier in March.
The big concerns in the May survey were watching spending, and adjusting work schedules and locations.
A third of the businesses predicted decreased sales for the rest of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.