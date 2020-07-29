A Mobile public charter school is gearing up to reopen for the year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ACCEL Day and Evening Academy says its Alabama's first tuition free public charter school.
Administrators at the academy say they will be offering three options for students this year.
One is in-person learning, but with social distancing guidelines in place.
Superintendent/Headmaster Dr. Jeremiah Newell said, "All students and staff will be wearing face masks, or they'll be wearing face shields like I have now to protect during the conversation. We'll also have Plexiglass dividers in place in classrooms so that students, if they are near each other, they can take those face masks off and talk for just a brief moment. But they don't have to fully talk with one another without a barrier."
Also, the plans are to keep class sizes down to a minimum, about 15 students.
The second option is virtual learning.
Dr. Newell calls it in-person learning virtually.
He said, "Students will actually beam into the classroom using the zoom platform. They'll be able to engage with the teacher and their fellow classmates in real time."
The third option will be night school where Dr. Newell says students who work during the day will be able to attend class with very small class sizes, about five to six students.
He says there will also be protocols to protect students and teachers.
Dr. Newell said, "So, at the beginning of the day, every student and every staff member will have their temperature checked before entering the building."
And the superintendent says staff will be increased in case a teacher comes down with the virus and needs to be quarantined.
Classes start August 24th.
ACCEL is taking registration now.
Here is a link to their website: https://www.accelacademymobile.com/
