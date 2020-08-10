This is gearing up to be a big weekend for school openings and another campus in Mobile opened its doors Monday.
Mobile Christian School re-opened with a number of new safety precautions.
Parents started driving in shortly before 7:30 after what has been a longer than expected summer recess.
And Head of School David Pahman said parents play an important role in keeping their children safe.
Pahman said, "We want all parents to screen their kids at home before coming on campus."
To help with that, Pahman said the school has partnered with a company called "rSchoolToday" to create an app, Pahman said, "so that our students and parents can do the screening at home and notify us a little bit quicker."
But Pahman said the school is also doing an extra measure of screening once students come on campus.
He said, "We're doing temperature checks of all students. Elementary students we're actually doing temperature checks before they get out of the car. But, then, before any student enters the building, we're doing that."
The school has also set up special areas for children who become sick.
Pahman said, "We do have a couple of isolation areas on campus where, if a child does exhibit any type of symptom, we send them there until their parents can come and pick them up."
Pahman says the theme for this year is "Together," and they're asking everyone to work together to keep students and staff as safe as possible.
