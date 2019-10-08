We're going to have to wait a while longer for the Mobile City Council to approve a city budget.
A resolution to adopt the budget for the coming year was on the City Council agenda Tuesday, but it was held over until October 30th.
That's to give more time for a judge to make a ruling on the legal dispute between Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the council on the mayor hiring non-merit system employees.
A hearing on the dispute is set for October 18th.
In the meantime, council members are discussing possible additions to the budget.
They include another $550,000 dollars for improvements to Ladd Stadium, and giving $500,000 dollars to Mobile County to help pay for the new soccer complex being built.
Speaking of the county, City Council Vice-President Levon Manzie said, "They've invested in their budget in Ladd Stadium and they've asked that we invest in the soccer complex. I don't think that's unreasonable."
Manzie also said he was a strong advocate for some semblance of a fall music event in the downtown area.
Before the vote happens next month, the council may call a public hearing to get your thoughts on additional projects for the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.