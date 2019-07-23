MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved spending $2 million to bail out the troubled GulfQuest maritime museum.
The museum, situated along the Mobile River in downtown Mobile, was about to default on $5 million in loans.
The lenders have indicated they would forgive half that amount if the museum's trustees can find $500,000 to pair with the $2 million just approved by the city.
City Councilwoman Bess Rich was the loan dissenting vote against the plan.
FOX10 News will have a report on the matter coming up at 5 p.m.
