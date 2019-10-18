The City Council has elected Councilman Levon Manzie as President and Councilman C.J. Small as Vice President to serve out the remainder of this term.
“I am grateful to my colleagues for their confidence and support,” said Council President Manzie. “Over the past few years, we have made great strides as a city and there is even more opportunity ahead.”
Manzie, who has served as Vice President since the start of the term, is serving in his second term as District 2 Councilman. Under his leadership, the district is in the midst of a major renaissance as a result of efforts to reinvigorate it’s historic neighborhoods and the Downtown Entertainment District.
Council Vice President Small has also been a champion for his district and the city, leading an effort to rebuild and upgrade the parks and recreation centers. He has also played a major role in important road projects for the district and city, including the complete rebuild of Ann Street, a key corridor.
“I am humbled by the trust of my fellow councilmembers to take on this important role,” said Council Vice President C.J. Small. “In this role, I will dedicate myself to continue building bridges within this government to ensure many bright days ahead for our great city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.