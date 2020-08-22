MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson on Saturday announced his candidacy for mayor.
The announcement was made on his Facebook page.
According to the page, an official announcement will take place on Monday, August 24 at noon.
Richardson, also known as Mr. Moonpie, is the founder of MoonPie Over Mobile, an annual celebration that takes place on New Year's Eve.
In 2008 Richardson used $9,000 in discretionary funds to help kick-start the event.
Richardson, who represents District 1, was appointed to the Mobile City Council in February of 1997 to fill the vacant seat left by Council Member Vivian Davis Figures, who after the death of her husband, ran and won his seat in the Alabama Senate.
