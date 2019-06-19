A Mobile City Council member says a new supplier for Airbus is going to be coming to Mobile.
Mobile city and county leaders just returned from the Paris Air Show.
Construction continues on the new Final Assembly Line to build A220's here in Mobile.
This while work is underway building A320's on the first assembly line next door.
Council Members C.J. Small, Fred Richardson, and John Williams attended the air show.
After Wednesday's city council meeting, Small said, "There is a supplier that is going to be located here shortly with an announcement. Because of deals still being tied up, loose ends, we cannot say who it is now, but, in the next couple of weeks, we'll be announcing a new supplier that is going to be located in our community."
Work building the A220's is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.
