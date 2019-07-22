The City of Mobile has come up with a plan to bail out GulfQuest....again.
The proposal is for the city to take over $2 million dollars in debt.
Some Mobile City Council members learned more about the plan Monday.
GulfQuest has run into financial problems before and was even shut down for a while by the city several years ago.
Now, the Stimpson Administration has proposed a plan that would help pay off debt and keep the facility open.
The proposal would provide some extra money for GulfQuest to pay debts, but would also give the city more power in running it.
GulfQuest officials say the museum owes $5 million dollars to nine banks.
Under the proposal, the GulfQuest Foundation would put up $500,000,
The city would put up $2 million, to be paid back $400,000 a year over five years.
Banks would forgive the rest of the debt.
But the proposal would also give the city full control over operations while museum's board would handle fundraising and upkeep.
The Chairman of the Board of Trustees for GulfQuest, Mike Lee, said, "It also means that you could start turning some of your efforts away from debt, just pure debt, and start spending, increasing exhibits, also of marketing."
Another reason GulfQuest board members say this is a good agreement is that the federal government gave some $26 million in grants for the facility years ago, and could want its money back.
Lee says "The grants they gave way back in the beginning in the '90s and early 2000's that they gave for these projects, and if you don't live up to what, try to turn it into something its not, you could face that kind of clawback."
Monday morning, members of the Mobile City Council Finance Committee met to hear more about the proposal and offer their thoughts.
Committee Chairman Joel Daves said, "There are no really good solutions to this problem we have over there by the river, but I'm willing to pay $2 million dollars over the next five years to avoid the risk, and I think its a pretty significant risk of paying $26 million dollars back to the federal government."
We asked some people in downtown Mobile their thoughts about GulfQuest.
Robert Raley said, "I think its cool. It doesn't seem like it's pulling too many people to it. But I think if they amped it up, made it a little more entertaining, then, yeah, I think a lot more people would enjoy it."
When asked if they ever had any desire to go to GulfQuest, another person said, "I didn't even know it existed."
The full city council is scheduled to vote on the agreement Tuesday.
