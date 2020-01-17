FOX10 News continues to ask questions about a proposal that could affect police and fire protection for about 70,000 people living west of Mobile's city limits.
The Mobile City Council is looking at cutting services in the police jurisdiction amid continued questions about how much money the city could really save.
Many people in the jurisdiction are watching this issue very carefully.
A special city council committee met Tuesday on this issue and we have learned there are plans for another chance for people to speak to government leaders before the city council decides the issue.
If the city council votes to cut services in the police jurisdiction, how much money would the city save?
At Tuesday's council committee meeting, county officials estimated about $14 million, saying the city will still have to provide services, just now in the city and not the county.
But city administration officials argued that answering calls in the county takes longer because of the distance and duration, and say the savings are more like $26 and a half million dollars.
However, what people who live in the police jurisdiction are worried about is losing police and fire services and how they’ll be replaced.
Lana Stewart says she is "very concerned. I mean, you know, we've had it for so many years, and now, they're just going to take it away. What will we do?"
JoAnn Robertson said, "It worries me a lot, and I think my insurance will go up if I don't have any fire protection, and I don't want a volunteer fire department."
So what would Stewart and Robertson like to see?
Stewart said, "Definitely annexation. I didn't understand why we weren't included when right next door they were included in the annexation."
Robertson said, "I think annexation. They've been doing it for the 20 years I've been out here."
The council committee studying the issue will meet again and people are expected to have a chance to give their thoughts.
Right now, the proposed ordinance cutting the services is scheduled to be back on the agenda February 11.
