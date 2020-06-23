We're going to have to wait a little longer to find out if the Mobile City Council will approve an ordinance concerning the word "race."
The city council was scheduled to vote on an ordinance proposed by Council Member Fred Richardson Tuesday.
It would eliminate the word "race" and replace it with the word "ethnicity."
But there were discussions about a companion resolution also being proposed, so the issue was held over for two weeks.
