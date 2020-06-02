MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile City Council released a statement Tuesday morning in response to recent events nationally and in Mobile.
The statement follows:
“Our hearts are all heavy following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the pain it has evoked for so many within our own community. While we may not feel this pain equally, it impacts us all. The widespread attendance and support at this weekend’s peaceful protests was truly uplifting.
"However, it is important that unity is not overshadowed by a few outsiders trying to use this situation to cause disturbances that will only hurt our citizens and city. We urge our citizens to stay home and stay safe and not fall prey to these efforts to cloud an important conversation. Let us instead focus on solutions to the issues this tragedy brought to light.”
