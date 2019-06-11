A controversial gentleman's club in Mobile has been under the watchful eye of city leaders.
And Tuesday, they took action on the club's license.
The city claims dancers at the club were performing nude.
That's against city law.
But the club owner says he's done nothing wrong, and spoke out council members.
The club in question is called a Touch of Class located in the 3500 block of Hall's Mill Road.
It's owned by Joseph Johnson.
Several weeks ago, an attorney for the Mobile Police Department told the Mobile City Council that, on three occasions, inspectors found nude dancing at the club, which is not allowed in the city of Mobile.
Touch of Class is in City Council Member John Williams district.
Williams said, "The issue was, first, that he did not have a license. That is what instigated the visit to the location. After that, two other visits by the Mobile Police Department were conducted. Each time, there was no license for the business, there was no proper identification cards for dancers, and, lastly, they were not adhering to the current regulations and ordinances."
Johnson sees things differently.
He said, "I didn't break the law. They said I didn't have a license.I had a license. It's just that their interpretation and my interpretation of a license was different."
Before the vote, Johnson appealed to the full council to keep his license.
Johnson told the council, "I was very careful when I picked this location, very careful. There's not a house, a church, a school within thousands of feet. This is in an industrial park."
But when it came time to vote, the council voted unanimously to revoke the business license.
Johnson said, "We'll let the civil courts figure it out. I hate to put this city in civil court, but, what else I'm supposed to do, you know? They took my business from me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.