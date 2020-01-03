Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council are weighing in on the issue of how tariffs could affect Airbus.
The mayor and council are co-sponsoring a resolution at next week's meeting urging President Trump to continue to not put tariffs on imported aerospace components and assemblies from Europe.
The resolution says the proposed tariffs put at risk significant industrial and employment growth in the city.
The resolution also lists some numbers on hiring at Airbus.
It says Airbus in Mobile has hired more than 520 production technicians last year, and has expected employee growth of more than 230% between December of last year and this year.
