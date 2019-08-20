MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday voted to deny the appeals of three towing companies that have been suspended pending an investigation into over-charging allegations.
The 5-2 votes went against SOS Towing, Southport Towing and A+ Wrecker. They are among five companies whose contacts the city suspended.
J.C Smith, of SOS Towing, pleaded for a chance to resume his contract to provide towing service for the Mobile Police Department.
“In baseball, you get three strikes,” he said. “OK, I have one stroke. I’ve served my 30 days. .. I’m a small business. I’m trying to make a living.”
Council members Fred Richardson and John Williams voted to uphold the appeals. Williams told FOX10 News that he sided with the companies because he believes the ordinance requires a second violation in order to trigger a suspension.
“I believe that there has been one violation found. It had multiple instances – maybe; maybe we’re not real sure,” he said. “I think that the procedures were followed through the first violation. But my interpretation is that there was not a second violation. And therefore, the wrecker companies should be allowed to continue until they are found to be in violation again.”
Council Vice President Levon Manzie said during the meeting that council members intend to amend the ordinance.
“The ordinance is the ordinance, and we have an opportunity to fix it,” he said.
The council also backed Police Chief Lawrence Battiste over allegations that he abused his discretion in enforcing the towing ordinance.
“So far, I’ve received no indication that the chief acted arbitrarily or capriciously,” Councilman Joel Daves said during the meeting.
Wanda Cochran, an attorney for the city, told council members that the towing companies had offered “no documents to refute” the allegations against them.
Smith, of SOS Towing, defended his company, arguing that he has been unable to reach police investigators handling the case.
“As far as the overcharges, I can’t dispute them because nobody will return my calls,” he said.
