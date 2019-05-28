Some help is on the way to offset cutbacks in the judicial system here in Mobile.
But its going to cost taxpayer money.
Both the Mobile City Council and Mobile County Commission Tuesday approved contributing $500-thousand dollars each, per year for three years, to the 13th Judicial Circuit.
That's a total of $3 million.
Beth Lyons, an attorney who lobbies for the City of Mobile, spoke to the city council Tuesday morning in favor of the move.
She says there's been a loss of state funding for a third of the staff of the Circuit Clerk and Circuit Judges and half of the staff of District Judges.
As a result, she says criminal cases are backlogged.
Lyons said, "We should care as a community on the criminal side that people are waiting for years for their trials while they're either out on bond or in jail crowding our county jail facility, and we're also, civil side, people who want to address their legal actions are having to wait years for their trials."
Lyons said the shortages also pose a threat to public safety in Mobile.
She and city council members say this is only planned as a short term fix.
They want the state to commit to funding in the long term.
