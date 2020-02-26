With the latest developments concerning coronavirus, FOX10 News is asking questions.
What are the City of Mobile's plans for dealing with a possible outbreak of the virus?
Mobile city officials are paying close attention to the spread of the coronavirus and here are some reasons why.
They say our location and tourism industry play roles in their special vigilance of the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said, "Being a port, the City of Mobile is a port city and, so, we do have entry of a lot of foreign vessels, including Chinese vessels. We're also a cruise ship area and, so, we have confined space with large amounts of passengers."
Barber outlines what would happen if someone on a ship became sick in Mobile.
He said, "Prevention is the main thing, which means that if we have sick crew members or sick passengers on any vessel entering the Port of Mobile, they would be prohibited from entry. The patients would be removed by the Coast Guard using personal protective equipment and then handled through the Mobile County Health Department on how they wanted to handle the quarantine of that particular individual."
Barber points out first responders don't know if the call they receive is someone with coronavirus or something else.
He said, "It's not until they get to the hospital that those tests are conducted and the hospital will let us know, and the health department know, that they are dealing with coronavirus or whatever it may be."
But, even so, Barber says some simple equipment and precautions provide adequate protection for first responders and others.
He said, "And you see that at CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and you see it at a lot of the hospitals that are dealing with coronavirus cases. We don't have that luxury. We're a rapid response unit, medical emergencies, and, so, we're trying to get to that patient as quickly as possible, so personal protective equipment, such as the mask and gloves, are our immediate defense to any type of spread of any kind of virus."
And even without the coronavirus in Mobile, hygiene is important to stop the spread of any disease.
