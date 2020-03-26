MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A clinic in Mobile said it will offer evaluations to anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic, part of the Infirmary Health system, will evaluate people with fever, cough, or trouble breathing. Patients will first be screened for a cold, flu, or strep. Then, if doctors feel it is necessary, they may be tested for COVID-19.
Screenings will be at 1700 Springhill Avenue and 831 C Hillcrest Road in Mobile beginning Monday, March 30. The clinics will be open form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic asks those who are not symptomatic to stay at home and do not go to the screening locations.
You can call the DMC Hotline at 251-435-1106 to set an appointment or to ask for more information. You will be asked for a valid ID and insurance information at the screening site.
