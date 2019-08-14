MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- What started as a Coast Guard training mission out of Mobile ended as a rescue mission after a small plane went down near Jay, Florida, on Tuesday.
A U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-65 helicopter was diverted from a training mission in response to a downed aircraft on the Escambia River.
That's according to a Facebook post by USCG Aviation Training Center Mobile.
The downed aircraft was reported by Pensacola Air Traffic Control, and the area is very remote and only reachable by boat, according to the post.
Emergency personnel were able to get on scene to locate and stabilize the survivor, who was in serious condition.
The aircrew landed on a nearby sand bar and embarked the survivor and EMS personnel for immediate transport to Sacred Heart Hospital helipad in Pensacola, according to the post.
