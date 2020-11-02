Mobile County’s 911 director, Charles McNichol, was arrested over the weekend on a DUI charge, the Daphne Police Department says.
This happened at 3:37 p.m. Saturday.
Daphne police Sgt. Jason Vannoy says McNichol was arrested in his vehicle in the O’Charlie’s restaurant parking lot near U.S. 90.
McNichol was given a signature bond and has a Dec. 8 court date, according to the arrest report.
This is not McNichol's first time to be in trouble. Previously, McNichol was charged with public intoxication after Spanish Fort police said they found him in his car in 2018.
