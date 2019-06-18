Mobile County Animal Shelter is asking for the public's help to find a man who left 6 small puppies at their front door Tuesday morning.
"If you act and drop them off and running then you're acting like a criminal," said Mobile County Animal Shelter Humane Officer Carmelo Miranda.
The litter of puppies was left around 9, it was all caught on tape. Carmelo said the puppies spent about an hour outside in the rain before they found them.
"We had someone who dropped off puppies at the front entrance. Did not make any contact with any staff members that were here. When we found the puppies, they were out there, they were getting soaked so we brought the puppies in," he explained.
Miranda said this happens all too often at their shelter. Even though there are warning signs all around the parking lot and in front of the doors, authorities said this is a continued problem.
"If you abandon a dog without the permission of property management, that is considered abandonment," Miranda said.
The shelter is now looking for the man who dropped the dogs off and took off. The images aren't very clear but officials said he was riding in a black pickup truck. They said he's not in trouble, they just want to talk to him.
"Right now all we want is to talk to him and find out where he found the puppies and exactly what went on. That's all we need," Miranda explained. "Right now we're not going after him for charges or anything but we need to know where these puppies came from because these puppies are very young."
If you recognize the man, call your local authorities.
