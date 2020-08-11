MOBILE CO, (WALA)- The Mobile County Animal Shelter needs your help. They want to talk to a couple accused of abandoning a puppy on the side of Fillingim Rd in Wilmer. According to investigators, a witness saw them do it.
Officer Michael Crabtree said, “I met with the complainant who described that she had witnessed these two individuals, you know, taking this dog out of their vehicle and placing it on the side of the road before driving off.”
The pair did show a little heart. They left behind toys, blankets and even some treats. Officer Crabtree said it’s fairly uncommon to do that.
The couple was said to be in a white, two door car.
Dumping a dog is considered animal cruelty and can land someone a misdemeanor charge in Alabama, but Officer Crabtree said that may not be necessary just yet.
“Right now we're just, you know, asking if anybody has any information about this, we don't know if the dog was stolen or what the circumstances actually were that led to this happening,” he said.
The Mobile County Animal Shelter shared this dog on its Facebook page asking for more information. They also have a number to call if you know anything.
If no one claims the dog in 7 days, she can be adopted.
