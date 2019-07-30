Mobile County Babe Ruth is excited to host the 2019, 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series in August. The tournament will be played at Jacob’s Field, on the beautiful campus of The University of Mobile.
However, since Mobile will be making history this year, one game will be played at Hank Aaron Stadium. On Friday, August 2nd, beginning at 7:00 pm, we will have the Opening Ceremony Festivities, followed The Alabama Rawdogs vs China Game and a firework show at the Hank.
This is the first time China Baseball has played a game in the state of Alabama, and the first time China has competed in the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series. Mobile is planning a “White Out” (everyone wear white) for this night. So join us in showing your support for our local team, come out, wear white and watch some great baseball.
The tournament will begin Friday, August 2nd with earlier games at the University of Mobile’s Jacob’s Field. Jacob’s field will be packed with exciting games, entertainment, great food and hospitality. There will be a total of 24 games played at the University, including the Championship Game on August 9th.
The Babe Ruth World Series will bring coaches, families, friends and fans from across the United States, Canada and China. While spending the 10 days and nights in our area, they will be staying in our hotels, eating in our local restaurants and grills, shopping at local stores, renting cars, buying gas, and enjoying our local entertainment venues. In other words, the World Series always makes a noticeable economic impact on the host area. While delivering the economic impact, our guest will also experience some southern hospitality.
The Babe Ruth League World Series is by far the unsurpassed World Series, not only because of the outstanding talent that will be displayed, but by the Host Family Program which sets this tournament apart from any other. When the Host Family Program was implemented it took Babe Ruth amateur sports to a higher dimension.
Host Families adopt the players for the duration of the tournament providing meals, lodging, transportation, entertainment, cheerleading and lots of tender loving care. Thousands of friendships have been developed from this social and cultural exchange that will continue to flourish for a lifetime. Although the best win/loss record continues to be the coveted prize, the longest lasting memories are those emphasized by the Host Family experience. The Host Family Program has been responsible for turning the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series into a “Babe Ruth Happening” involving the entire local community.
On behalf of the 2019 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series Committee we would like to invite you to join us in the games and festivities in August, at The University of Mobile, and Hank Aaron Stadium. We are excited to not only make history, and host a successful World Series but, let our guest leave taking with them many great memories of our area.
For more information, or if you would like to be a host family, or volunteer you can email alabamaworldseries@yahoo.com. Or visit our website, that will be up June 1st,
http://16-18.baberuthworldseries.org
Remember, Purchase your tickets in advance, a sell-out is expected
