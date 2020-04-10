The death count has gone up again in Mobile County from COVID-19, and there's been a big jump in cases over the period of one day.
The Mobile County Health Department reported nine deaths from the virus in the county Friday.
That is up from seven Thursday.
The figures also show eleven reported deaths, up from nine Thursday.
Before those are listed as deaths from the virus, health department officials say a doctor must first conduct a review to determine if the virus was the cause of death.
They also say there was a big one day jump in cases: 106
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department said she thinks there are several reasons for that, including more testing availability in the labs.
Dr. Murphree said, "A new lab in Mobile stood up just this week, and they have 24 hour testing, so that's part of it. We may have more testing being conducted around the county, so that's part of it. And then, I think, part of it is influenced by these clusters that we're beginning to see in congregate settings."
Dr. Murphree said the clusters are coming from cases in hospitals, nursing homes, and detention centers.
She said they're going to try to separate those to get a better idea of person-to-person transmission in the community.
Also Friday, there was a second child in the "0 to 4" year old category reporting positive for COVID-19
