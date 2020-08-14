COVID-19 case numbers are up in Mobile County in Friday's report from the Mobile County Health Department, but we are still in the double digits in the number of cases.
The health department reported 89 cases in its report Friday.
That's up from 71 Thursday.
But this is the fourth straight day of double digit numbers.
As recently as last week, we had triple digit numbers.
Two more people have died.
And the number of people currently hospitalized is down again.
It stands at 14, for a total of 152.
Meantime, state and federal officials have refined their recommendations regarding isolation and quarantine for the virus.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said Friday afternoon COVID-19 lab tests are not required for returning to work or school.
She said, "If you're at home quarantining for 14 days, or if you've been isolating after having tested positive for ten days, you do not need a negative test to return to work. We are not requiring tests for returning to work or school."
Dr. Murphree said if you have tested positive, you can go back to work or school after ten days, as long as you're symptom free for 24 hours, and you should not test for at least three months.
She said you're no longer infectious to others after ten days, and you could have a false positive test result if you test within that three month period, and that will keep you out of work.
Dr. Murphree said the economy needs people to be back at work, and that employers should not require a negative test to go back on the job.
