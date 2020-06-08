The number of deaths from COVID-19 cases in Mobile County last week fell to a number not seen in two months.
Last week, the department said the number of deaths reported was five.
That is the lowest since the last week of March.
Still, health officials are urging people to continue to wear masks especially if they are involved in mass gatherings like protests.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "There are things that happen when you are protesting that are conducive to transmission of COVID. Things like shouting and chanting and singing cause a greater expulsion of respiratory droplets than just having a casual conversation with someone. "
Dr. Murphree also expressed concern that the number of lab tests last week dropped nearly in half from the week before.
She said she hoped that was not reflective of apathy or lack of concern.
