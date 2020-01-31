MOBILE, Ala,. (WALA) -- Joseph Carter has been found guilty of murder, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
In 2016, the Carter and his victim were driving northbound on Interstate 65 when the defendant pulled over on the side of the road, the DA's office says. The DA's office says that, while stopped, Carter pulled out a gun and shot Joe Thomas in the back of the head, killing him.
