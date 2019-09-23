The Mobile County Commission voted Monday in favor of a 7.5 % pay raise for all Mobile County employees. County Commission President Jerry Carl said it's been 4 months in the making.
Carl said the raises will total up to about $7.5 million. The County Commission will put in $1.5 million and the other $6 million comes from trimming fat.
"The department heads and the people in went back through their financials and they cleaned them up they did away with some stuff," Carl said.
Much of the push came from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Carl said Sheriff Sam Cochran has had a difficult time hiring people to work in Metro jail because of salaries. So officials hope this raise coupled with a 2.5% pay raise "sworn and corrections officers" got last year will make MCSO more financially appealing to potential employees.
"As a county we can't get too far behind," Commissioner Carl said. "Especially law enforcement when you talk about the sheriff's department and the staffing of the jail, we've got to have good quality people and to get those good quality people and to get those good quality people, you've got to offer a reasonable wage and a reasonable benefit package."
It's unclear exactly when the raises will take effect but Carl said likely some time in October.
